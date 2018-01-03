Ellen Page Got Married in a Secret Wedding and the Pictures Are Lovely

Huge congratulations are in order for Ellen Page and Emma Portner!

The Juno star secretly married her dancer girlfriend recently, and they have the sweetest pictures to show for it. Page announced the news on Wednesday to her followers through an Instagram that gave an intimate look at the next chapter of the couple's lives.

"Can’t believe I get to call this extraordinary woman my wife. @emmaportner," she captioned a trio of photos. The pictures showed the couple's new wedding bands, a still of them cuddling, and a portrait of Portner:

Page and Portner seem to be totally in sync, since Portner posted two of the same of pictures with a remarkably similar (but no less lovely) caption.

"I get to call this incredible woman MY WIFE! @ellenpage I LOVE YOU!" Portner's caption said.

RELATED: You Have to See Ellen Page Perform an Acoustic Cover of Britney Spears' "Lucky"

Page first started posting pictures with Portner last summer, but these are our favorites yet.

We wish the happy couple the best. Congratulations Ellen and Emma!