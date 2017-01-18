Ellen DeGeneres Steals the Scene as Emma Stone in La La Land Spoof

While many of us could only dream of dancing in Ryan Gosling's arms, Ellen DeGeneres is hilariously revealing that Emma Stone was not the first choice for the actor's leading lady in La La Land.

On Wednesday's episode of The Ellen DeGeneres Show, the daytime emcee divulged that Stone, who snagged a Golden Globe for her performance in the musical, was not originally slated to star in the Oscar buzz-worthy film.

The host then shared a video of a recently released "behind-the-scenes" trailer showing the other actress, aka DeGeneres herself, getting picked up and twirled around by the the Hollywood heartthrob, all set against a scenic backdrop of mountains and a lake, and we can't help feeling more than a little jealous.

"You have two actors who have an onscreen chemistry," producer Marc Platt narrates as we see DeGeneres plant a kiss on a grinning Gosling's cheek.

After the clip ended, the comedian concluded, "I really shouldn't have dropped out. I really shouldn't have."

Now, if only we could try out that Dirty Dancing lift!