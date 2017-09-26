Watch the 13 Funniest Times Ellen DeGeneres Scared Her Guests to Death

It's almost Halloween season, which means creative costumes, spooky decorations, candy corn galore, and of course, Ellen DeGeneres scaring the bejeezus out of her guests.

The talk show host has a propensity for tricks over treats, and, boy, do her guests know it. The most recent victim, Sarah Paulson, can attest to it firsthand. She was scared not once but three separate times, which left her cowering under a table by the time the show ended.

Scroll through some of our favorite Ellen scares, and just try to keep a straight face through all of them.

Sarah Paulson

Of course we've got to kick it off with the American Horror Story actress, who was scared not once but three times during her appearance on Ellen's show. Poor thing.

Jennifer Aniston

Aniston looked less than impressed when she got a Scream-inspired scare.

Nicki Minaj

Minaj joined DeGeneres on a holiday show in December ... which is probably why she didn't see this prank coming.

Selena Gomez

InStyle's September cover girl got twice the fun (err, fear) when she paid a visit to Ellen.

Julia Roberts

After Roberts surprised DeGeneres for her birthday, the talk show host decided to return the favor by hiding in her bathroom, jumping out, and screaming. As any friend would do.

Miley Cyrus

As the singer talked about how "nothing" could scare her anymore, someone dressed as Robin Thicke shot up behind her and immediately proved that false. We'd be scared too, Miley.

Jennifer Lopez

Don't mess with Jenny from the block. The singer is one of the only guests on Ellen's show to give a slap back—literally—to the person scaring her, and we give her major props for that.

Taylor Swift

Poor Taylor Swift.

Justin Bieber

A half-nude Bieber lookalike was enough to prank this prankster. "I thought we were together on this," he said. Apparently not!

Jimmy Fallon

Even Ellen's pal Jimmy Fallon wasn't immune to her prankster tactics.

Scarlett Johansson

She may play the fearless Black Widow in the Marvel world, but IRL, Johansson finds co-star Chris Evans pretty terrifying.

Katie Holmes

Holmes made the mistake of telling DeGeneres that she scares easily. You can guess what happened next.

Octavia Spencer

The actress talked about having spiders at home, but we'd bet that they aren't as big as the spiders Ellen brought on set to scare her.