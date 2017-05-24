Ellen DeGeneres Will Partner with Netflix for Her First Stand-Up Special in 15 Years

Big news, Ellen fans… The beloved talk show host is returning to stand-up!

DeGeneres teased her upcoming comedy special on the May 25 episode of The Ellen Show, telling audiences “Earlier this week, I got a Tweet from the people at Netflix and I have good news and bad news.”

Ellen continued delivering her announcement, joking, “The bad news is they wouldn’t tell me what happened to Barb on Stranger Things,” Shucks! “but the good news is they asked if I was interested in doing a stand-up special. I said I’m going to have to think about it and then 30 seconds later I said yes.”

https://twitter.com/netflix/status/867410626196287488 Looks like it's been 15 years since you did a stand-up special, @TheEllenShow. How about one for Netflix? — Netflix US (@netflix) May 24, 2017

“It has been 15 years since I did a stand-up special. 15 years,” she continued, “And I’m writing it now, I can’t wait. I’ll keep you posted when and where I’m gonna shoot my Netflix special.”

Very exciting news, but Ellen was quick to point out the best part, telling the crowd, “And now, each one of you, you get to Netflix & chill with me. How about that?”