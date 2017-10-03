Ellen DeGeneres Delivers a Powerful Message of Hope After Las Vegas Shooting

Much of the United States woke up Monday morning to the news of the most deadly mass shooting in modern U.S. history—and then had to go straight to work. For talk show host Ellen DeGeneres, that meant she had to figure out the right words to say to an audience of men and women feeling sad, anxious, and scared. And as always, her powerful message resonated in the face of a terrible tragedy.

“I am very happy you are here today. I am hoping we can fill this room with love, and prayers, and hope. That’s what I want right now. This show is airing on Tuesday, but we are taping on Monday and we all woke up this morning to the news of the horrific shooting in Las Vegas. My heart is broken for everyone affected by what happened there,” she told her audience.

“There’s so much going on in the world right now—people are recovering from hurricanes, the devastation in Puerto Rico and on top of all that, something like this happens. I don’t know about you, but I feel sad, I feel anxious, I feel helpless. And it’s very easy to lose hope, but we cannot do that,” she said. “I always say that there’s a lot more good in the world than there is bad and I continue to believe that. And that is what we have to focus on. I see it everywhere. You look in Las Vegas and people were helping each other. People lined up at 4:30 in the morning just to donate blood.”

“It is hard to do a show on a day like this. When I woke up today, I think how am I going to do a show? But it’s also days like this that I appreciate my job more than ever because I get to focus and shine a light on the people that do good in the world,” DeGeneres added. “The world is full of amazing people. Good will always win. Love will always win. We will continue to shine a light on those people on our show.”

Thank you, Ellen, for delivering a message we all needed to hear.