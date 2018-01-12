Ellen DeGeneres Reveals Her Father Died at Age 92 in Emotional Segment

It's been a hard week for Ellen DeGeneres. The talk show host told her audience on Thursday that her dad passed away at the age of 92.

She posted the segment to her Twitter page, alerting all of her followers of the sad news. "This week, at the age of 92, my father Elliott DeGeneres passed away. He lived a good long life. It wasn’t unexpected. I was able to say goodbye," she posted on her account along with a video from The Ellen DeGeneres Show.

This week, at the age of 92, my father Elliott DeGeneres passed away. He lived a good long life. It wasn’t unexpected. I was able to say goodbye. pic.twitter.com/L0zEJJNPrq — Ellen DeGeneres (@TheEllenShow) January 11, 2018

"Before we go to break, there’s something else I want to talk about. I mentioned yesterday when I was talking about all the mudslides that are going on in my community of Montecito, which is heartbreaking, I said that I had a lot going on in my life. In addition to what’s going on in Montecito, I lost my dad this week,” DeGeneres began in the video.

She went on to show a photo of herself and her father when she was young, which she also posted to Twitter. "That's my dad Elliot," she said of the black-and-white shot.

My dad and me. ❤️ pic.twitter.com/ovNJzOnOMs — Ellen DeGeneres (@TheEllenShow) January 12, 2018

"He was 92 years old, he had a good long life, and he lived his life exactly how he wanted," DeGeneres continued. He was Christian Science his entire life, he never had medicine his whole life — never went to a doctor. I never had a vaccination. We never had medicine growing up. And he lived to be 92."

DeGeneres ended the brief segment about her father by telling a touching story about their only family vacation. "When I was a little girl, we came to this lot, to the Warner Bros. lot, and took the tour and went around. And now, I work on the Warner Bros. lot and I have my own stage with my name on it. So he was really proud of that."

Before he passed away, she was able to get in one last phone call, and when she left the studio she saw a rainbow. "I was leaving the building, and I looked back and there was a rainbow over the Warner Bros. studio," she said. “This is what I saw after I talked to my dad and he died 10 minutes later after that,” she said. “Pretty amazing. … I got a rainbow before he died.”

When I was a kid, my dad took us on one vacation to Warner Bros. Studios. He loved this business. He loved that I was in it. When he died, I saw this rainbow over the stage they named for me. pic.twitter.com/QQswe3mwfi — Ellen DeGeneres (@TheEllenShow) January 12, 2018

