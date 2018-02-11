Ellen Degeneres' Birthday Party Had More Celebs Than an Awards Show

One of the perks of being an incredibly popular talk show host and all-around hilarious human? There's never a shortage of attendees for your birthday parties.

Yesterday, Ellen Degeneres had a belated birthday celebration (she turned the big 6-0 in January), and the event was packed with A-list stars, including Kim Kardashian West, Kanye West, Chrissy Teigen, John Legend, Olivia Munn, Jennifer Aniston, and more.

Can we all just say a quiet "thank you" to whoever invented the photobooths that celebrities always have at their events? Without them, we wouldn't be graced with such amazing party pics—like this one of Kimye, Chrissy Teigen, and John Legend. Such an iconic crew.

Teigen, who's had some hilarious moments on The Ellen Show (remember when she admitted to opening Rihanna's mail?!), also posted a cheeky Instagram, writing, "Happy birthday, @theellenshow! This is a full length of me and John!"

Kim Kardashian, on the other hand, shared her own party pictures on Twitter—we're guessing she didn't want to mess up her IG aesthetic. The "Mom & Dad" shot is so sweet!

Mom & Dad pic.twitter.com/rxslk2gKW0 — Kim Kardashian West (@KimKardashian) February 11, 2018

Other glamorous attendees included Olivia Munn, who blessed us with many, many photobooth images. Peep Jennifer Aniston's hilarious smirk in the second shot!

Singer Meghan Trainor was also in attendance, writing on Instagram that it was "THE coolest night of our entire lives"—what else did Degeneres have in store that made the event so cool? We need to know.

It looks like this soiree was a smashing success, but let's not forget the amazing gift Degeneres received from Portia de Rossi during her birthday special. The comedienne's wife brought her to tears by announcing the foundation of The Ellen DeGeneres Campus of the Dian Fossey Gorilla Fund, a conservatory for mountain gorillas in Rwanda. We're still teary-eyed over the touching gesture!