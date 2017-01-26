Ellen DeGeneres Turns 59 Today! Relive Her Funniest Moments from the Past Year

Happy birthday, Ellen DeGeneres! The beloved comedienne and talk show host turns 59 years old today. While 2017 has already been good to the star, who broke records when she won her 20th People's Choice Award, last year wasn't too shabby either.

In the past 12 months, DeGeneres released an award-winning hit movie (Finding Dory), won the Presidential Medal of Freedom, and pulled off one of the funniest stunts with America's First Lady. That CVS didn't know what hit them, Michelle Obama.

While there's no denying that the big 5-9 will continue to bring accolades to the funny lady, today we're taking a second to look back at her most hilarious moments from the past year, because—let's be honest—that "Magic Michelle" video deserves to be watched again and again.

Join us in celebrating DeGeneres's birthday with this ode to her incredible sense of humor.

1. When she ruined Adele’s Jamba Juice experience:

2. That time she filmed “Magic Michelle” with Chrissy Teigen, Olivia Munn, and Jenna Dewan Tatum:

3. When she strutted through the mall with Britney Spears:

4. When she took Michelle Obama to CVS:

5. That time she auditioned for the Spice Girls with Kristen Bell:

6. When she stole the show in La La Land:

7. When she made a special appearance at President Obama’s farewell address: