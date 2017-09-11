As Expected, Elle Macpherson's 19-Year-Old Son Is a Total Hottie

Back in the day (read: late '90s and early aughts), reality-defying supermodel Elle Macpherson welcomed two sons with French financier Arpad Busson, her longtime partner at the time. Fast-forward more than a decade and the 53-year-old’s aforementioned children—Flynn, 19, and Cy, 14—are all grown up and ultra handsome (of course).
On Monday Macpherson posted a black-and-white photo of her eldest, Flynn, and it had us intrigued. “Who dat, Elle?” was the exact thought that flitted through our minds—I mean, Lil’ Flynn was a baby like two seconds ago, right?
Well, times have changed, and Flynn has grown into a regulation hottie—we have the receipts:
He even has friends in high places.
But bad news, ladies: Flynn is off the market.
Flynn isn't the only one of Macpherson's sons to inherit her good-looking genes. Cy, too, is just adorable!
New boy band suggestion: The Busson Brothers. Disney Channel, you hear?
To be fair, it’s hard to lose gene-wise when this dazzling woman is your mom: