As Expected, Elle Macpherson's 19-Year-Old Son Is a Total Hottie

Back in the day (read: late '90s and early aughts), reality-defying supermodel Elle Macpherson welcomed two sons with French financier Arpad Busson, her longtime partner at the time. Fast-forward more than a decade and the 53-year-old’s aforementioned children—Flynn, 19, and Cy, 14—are all grown up and ultra handsome (of course).

On Monday Macpherson posted a black-and-white photo of her eldest, Flynn, and it had us intrigued. “Who dat, Elle?” was the exact thought that flitted through our minds—I mean, Lil’ Flynn was a baby like two seconds ago, right?

Well, times have changed, and Flynn has grown into a regulation hottie—we have the receipts:

Jason Binn/Getty

He even has friends in high places.

https://www.instagram.com/p/BEmZqUboOI0/?taken-by=cyfly08 Power couples #grootwedding A post shared by Flynn Busson (@cyfly08) on Apr 24, 2016 at 3:37pm PDT

But bad news, ladies: Flynn is off the market.

https://www.instagram.com/p/BMfIVYVA2Hs/?taken-by=cyfly08 Happy birthday gorgeous. I love you! A post shared by Flynn Busson (@cyfly08) on Nov 6, 2016 at 3:02pm PST

Flynn isn't the only one of Macpherson's sons to inherit her good-looking genes. Cy, too, is just adorable!

https://www.instagram.com/p/BX58DEqDysZ/?taken-by=ellemacphersonofficial Moody lunch part 2 @cybu550n A post shared by Elle Macpherson (@ellemacphersonofficial) on Aug 17, 2017 at 11:39am PDT

https://www.instagram.com/p/BW-CYqnlgvy/?taken-by=ellemacphersonofficial @cybu550n ❤️ A post shared by Elle Macpherson (@ellemacphersonofficial) on Jul 25, 2017 at 5:20am PDT

New boy band suggestion: The Busson Brothers. Disney Channel, you hear?

To be fair, it’s hard to lose gene-wise when this dazzling woman is your mom: