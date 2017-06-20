Elle Fanning Had to Chew Gum Before Kissing Colin Farrell in The Beguiled 

Elle Fanning may be an acting pro, but that doesn't mean she doesn't get nervous to film a scene every once and a while. Her newest movie The Beguiled comes out this week, and in it, Fanning had to push herself like never before.

She plays Alicia, a sheltered boarding school girl who is charmed by a wounded Union soldier named John (played by Colin Farrell), and the film required Fanning and Farrell to act out a kissing scene.

Fanning told E! News that she chewed gum before her kissing scenes, while Farrell tried his best to put her at ease.

Ultimately, Fanning said she was "happy to be shooting the film in the company of close pals."

In addition to giving a behind the scenes scoop about kissing Farrell, Fanning also talked about her love—of Beyoncé. The actress was asked to choose between the new mother of twins and Taylor Swift, and she seems to be firmly in Beyoncé's camp.

Even though The Beguiled doesn't come out until June 23, we think it's safe to say that Fanning's work with Farrell has paid off. Director Sofia Coppola became the second-ever woman to win Best Director at the 2017 Cannes Film Festival for the project, and the film received a standing ovation at Cannes.

We wonder if Beyonce will come out to see it.