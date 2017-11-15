This Massive Diamond Ring Richard Burton Gave Elizabeth Taylor Is About to Make History

Was there ever a Hollywood starlet quite as glamorous as Elizabeth Taylor? That’s arguable, but the household name had a wardrobe that lived up to her gleaming professional reputation.

Now, you can get a piece of her closet—if you’ve got the big bucks, that is.

On Dec. 2, GWS Auctions will host what they’re calling “the world’s first streaming runway fashion auction,” meaning anyone with access to the Internet can hop online and select items from a designer collection that adds up to $25 million.

So what does it include? You’ll find a diamond 18-karat gold ring Richard Burton gave to Taylor while filming Cleopatra, along with the largest personal collection of exclusive items from Chanel.

Courtesy GWS Auctions

Basically, models will wear the pieces down the runway and you can bid on anything you want from the comfort of your home or office cubicle. There are also Dior, Gucci, and Louis Vuitton items that will each go to the highest bidder.

No word as to how much Tayor's ring is going for, but c'mon, it's gonna be pricey.

If you’re in L.A., stop by the Beverly Hills Design Institute on December 1 to view the items, and hop online for the live auction on Dec. 2 from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. PT.

Scroll down to see some of the items available.