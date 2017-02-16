Happy Birthday, Elizabeth Olsen! See More Celebrity Siblings We Love

Elizabeth Olsen may have started as the adorable younger sister of twins Mary-Kate and Ashley, but this star, who turns 28 today, has come into her own. Olsen broke onto the scene with the 2011 film Martha Marcy May Marlene, earning nominations for her portrayal of Martha, a girl suffering from paranoia. She continued her dramatic streak with roles in Silent House, Kill Your Darlings, and Very Good Girls, starring alongside Dakota Fanning.

Olsen’s career has taken an adventurous turn with films like Godzilla, Avengers: Age of Ultron and Captain America: Civil War. While we don’t know where this talented actress is headed next, we can be sure that she’s stepped out from her famous older sisters’ shadow.

In honor of her big day, Happy birthday, Elizabeth!