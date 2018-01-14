Eliza Dushku Says True Lies Stuntman Molested Her As a Child

Paul Archuleta/FilmMagic

More disturbing accusations have surfaced in Hollywood.

Actress Eliza Dushku, known for her role as as Faith on Buffy the Vampire Slayer, has come forward with allegations against a stuntman on the set of the 1994 movie True Lies. In a recent Facebook post, Dushku alleges she was sexually molested by Joel Kramer, one of the film's leading stunt coordinators. She was only 12 years old at the time.

In her statement, Dushku writes, "When I was 12 years old, while filming 'True Lies', I was sexually molested by Joel Kramer, one of Hollywood’s leading stunt coordinators. Ever since, I have struggled with how and when to disclose this, if ever."

Dusku explains that Kramer was in charge of her safety during stunts on set and used his power to gain her trust and eventually abuse her sexually. In her statement, she details two disturbing incidents—one in a hotel in Miami, and another in a taxi.

The 37-year-old actress also addresses why she's only now coming forward, as well as the long-term effects the abuse.

"I’ve come to understand the terrible power dynamics that play into whistle-blowing by 'subordinates' against persons in power, how difficult it can be for someone to speak up. But I was a child," Dushku wrote. "Over the years I’ve really struggled as I’ve wondered how my life might have been different if someone, any one grown-up who witnessed his sick ways, had spoken up before he lured me to that hotel room."

When I was 12 years old, while filming “True Lies”, I was sexually molested by Joel Kramer, one of Hollywood’s leading... Posted by Eliza Dushku on Saturday, January 13, 2018

Kramer has since told Variety that he is "taken aback" by the allegations, which he called "absurd." However, Sue Booth-Forbes, who was Dushku's legal guardian on the set of True Lies, told Deadline the claims are true and that she reported the stuntman's "inappropriate sexual behavior" only to be "met with blank stares."