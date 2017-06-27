Chuck Bass Has Nothing on Birthday Boy Ed Westwick's Smolderingly Sexy Selfies

Chuck Bass Has Nothing on Birthday Boy Ed Westwick's Smolderingly Sexy Selfies
edwestwick/instagram
BY: Rita Kokshanian
June 27, 2017 @ 8:00 AM

If there's one thing birthday boy Ed Westwick is good at, it's taking a selfie. The actor rose to the top of our radar when he played none other than Chuck Bass on Gossip Girl, and he's stayed there ever since. And while we're not holding out hope for reboot of the show, we did get our wishes for a reunion granted when Westwick joined up with former co-star Chace Crawford on the red carpet and hijinx ensued.

Today, Westwick rings in his 30th year, and to celebrate we took a look at his oft-hilarious Instagram and rounded up his 15 most smoldering, sexy, irresistible selfies. We present them to you here, in no particular order (how could we choose a favorite?). You're welcome.

1. We'd chill with him any day of the week.

Straight chillando

A post shared by Ed Westwick (@edwestwick) on

2. Just look how he makes messy post-flight hair look like a work of art.

London baby #home

A photo posted by Ed Westwick (@edwestwick) on

3. Why yes, Ed, we'd love to watch you play some soccer.

Sunday kick about in the sunshine #goalmachine

A photo posted by Ed Westwick (@edwestwick) on

4. Watching sports never seemed so appealing.

Watching the game #worldcup

A photo posted by Ed Westwick (@edwestwick) on

5. A zip-up hoodie has never looked so good.

When you see Rashford in his stride @balr #thatswhatup #england #euro16

A photo posted by Ed Westwick (@edwestwick) on

6. Oh, what we would do to run our fingers through his hair.

Trim up!

A photo posted by Ed Westwick (@edwestwick) on

7. Even his nostrils are a thing of pure beauty (also, hello, shirtless Ed).

8. Making hats look good since '87.

That new hat look

A photo posted by Ed Westwick (@edwestwick) on

9. Clearly Westwick is a master of sexy scruff.

Ran off jet lag. Time for breakfast. #london #travel # boneinthenthroat

A photo posted by Ed Westwick (@edwestwick) on

10. There's no rest for that smoldering stare.

At the airport. Heading to London to shoot Bone In The Throat. #london #film

A photo posted by Ed Westwick (@edwestwick) on

11. Even on set, he manages to snap a perfect selfie.

Out on the boat. Shooting for Take Down #film

A photo posted by Ed Westwick (@edwestwick) on

12. When he made us swoon while imagining sharing a cup of coffee with him in the morning.

Good morning #cupparosie #morning

A photo posted by Ed Westwick (@edwestwick) on

13. Proof that he can make any hat look good—even a backwards trucker one.

Kitchen is where life live #pro

A photo posted by Ed Westwick (@edwestwick) on

14. Tan Ed on vacation with scruff and a Panama hat is everything.

The new panama #holidaytime

A photo posted by Ed Westwick (@edwestwick) on

15. That time he graced us with an airplane selfie and the heavens shone down on him through the window.

