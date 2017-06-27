Chuck Bass Has Nothing on Birthday Boy Ed Westwick's Smolderingly Sexy Selfies

If there's one thing birthday boy Ed Westwick is good at, it's taking a selfie. The actor rose to the top of our radar when he played none other than Chuck Bass on Gossip Girl, and he's stayed there ever since. And while we're not holding out hope for reboot of the show, we did get our wishes for a reunion granted when Westwick joined up with former co-star Chace Crawford on the red carpet and hijinx ensued.

Today, Westwick rings in his 30th year, and to celebrate we took a look at his oft-hilarious Instagram and rounded up his 15 most smoldering, sexy, irresistible selfies. We present them to you here, in no particular order (how could we choose a favorite?). You're welcome.

1. We'd chill with him any day of the week.

Straight chillando A post shared by Ed Westwick (@edwestwick) on Feb 10, 2017 at 6:34am PST

2. Just look how he makes messy post-flight hair look like a work of art.

London baby #home A photo posted by Ed Westwick (@edwestwick) on Apr 3, 2015 at 9:10am PDT

3. Why yes, Ed, we'd love to watch you play some soccer.

Sunday kick about in the sunshine #goalmachine A photo posted by Ed Westwick (@edwestwick) on Jul 20, 2014 at 7:24am PDT

4. Watching sports never seemed so appealing.

Watching the game #worldcup A photo posted by Ed Westwick (@edwestwick) on Jul 1, 2014 at 2:44pm PDT

5. A zip-up hoodie has never looked so good.

When you see Rashford in his stride @balr #thatswhatup #england #euro16 A photo posted by Ed Westwick (@edwestwick) on Jun 1, 2016 at 3:59pm PDT

6. Oh, what we would do to run our fingers through his hair.

Trim up! A photo posted by Ed Westwick (@edwestwick) on Apr 21, 2014 at 11:25pm PDT

7. Even his nostrils are a thing of pure beauty (also, hello, shirtless Ed).

Getting jealous of all my pals posting coachella vibes. Aerosmith play London this summer so who wants to join me.... @crystalleigh @caryalex A photo posted by Ed Westwick (@edwestwick) on Apr 13, 2014 at 4:31am PDT

8. Making hats look good since '87.

That new hat look A photo posted by Ed Westwick (@edwestwick) on Sep 17, 2014 at 7:03am PDT

9. Clearly Westwick is a master of sexy scruff.

Ran off jet lag. Time for breakfast. #london #travel # boneinthenthroat A photo posted by Ed Westwick (@edwestwick) on Apr 11, 2014 at 12:47am PDT

10. There's no rest for that smoldering stare.

At the airport. Heading to London to shoot Bone In The Throat. #london #film A photo posted by Ed Westwick (@edwestwick) on Apr 7, 2014 at 4:08pm PDT

11. Even on set, he manages to snap a perfect selfie.

Out on the boat. Shooting for Take Down #film A photo posted by Ed Westwick (@edwestwick) on Jun 21, 2014 at 10:07am PDT

12. When he made us swoon while imagining sharing a cup of coffee with him in the morning.

Good morning #cupparosie #morning A photo posted by Ed Westwick (@edwestwick) on Nov 7, 2014 at 12:39am PST

13. Proof that he can make any hat look good—even a backwards trucker one.

Kitchen is where life live #pro A photo posted by Ed Westwick (@edwestwick) on Jul 21, 2014 at 4:47pm PDT

14. Tan Ed on vacation with scruff and a Panama hat is everything.

The new panama #holidaytime A photo posted by Ed Westwick (@edwestwick) on Jul 10, 2014 at 9:36am PDT

15. That time he graced us with an airplane selfie and the heavens shone down on him through the window.