Ed Sheeran Lost 50 Pounds by Letting Go of a Single Vice

Ed Sheeran is ringing in the new year 50 pounds lighter after having a little too much fun while on his year-long hiatus.

During an interview with The Breakfast Club Thursday, the "Thinking Out Loud" singer admitted he packed on the pounds while he wined and dined around the world.

"I doubled in size," Sheeran told the radio hosts. "Sweatpants were the only things that fit and I thought everything had shrunk in the wash, but it hadn't."

The 25-year-old crooner explained he didn't realize all the fun he was having during his break from the industry would cause him to gain that much weight, and he wasn't able to drop the extra pounds until he let go of one thing.

"It was the beer," he continued, adding that he still indulges in it every now and then. "Well, I'm back on beer now, because I'm fine, but I cut out beer for a bit and started exercising, which was quite weird."

"I didn't realize how much I burned on stage," he continued. "I stopped touring and I just ballooned instantly."

Sheeran took a year off in 2016 to travel around the world, and dished on the places he visited (giving us major wanderlust while he was at it).

"I've been to Japan, but you know, for me, Japan was a Tokyo hotel," Sheeran explained. "I wanted to see the actual country. I went to Ghana, spent like a month in Ghana, which was nice. Spent like two weeks in Iceland. Australia ... I went to places I wanted to go to, because when you tour, you pretty much see a hotel room, a venue, a bar, and you never really see the country."

Sheeran's time off certainly paid off. He not only returned with a trim physique, but a new album, Divide, which debuts March 3.