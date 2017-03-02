Ed Sheeran Just Dropped Major Hints About Taylor Swift’s New Album

While Taylor Swift fans were hoping that her next album would be released in late fall of 2016, it turns out they had the season right—just not the year. According to her BFF Ed Sheeran, the singer-songwriters have plans to drop her next record at the end of 2017.

In an interview with BBC, Sheeran talked about his new album, Divide, and how he’s separating its release from that of other major artists. “I think this year is going to be the high point. I have a feeling about it. Seventeen is my lucky number, and everyone I was scared of releasing albums around me released them all last year—people like Beyoncé and The Weeknd and Bruno Mars,” he said.

“Taylor [Swift] isn’t going to be releasing until probably the end of this year—Christmas is the smartest time to release because that’s when everyone buys records. So I’ve got a full year of just all Ed, all the time.”

Did you hear that? That’s the sound of Swifties everywhere marking their calendars.