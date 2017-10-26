Here's What Ed Sheeran Thinks of Taylor Swift's Boyfriend Joe Alwyn

So here’s what we know about Taylor Swift’s under-the-radar boyfriend Joe Alwyn: he’s “gorgeous,” British, 26 years old, and Ed Sheeran-approved.

During an interview with Roman Kemp on Capital Breakfast, the “Shape of You” crooner reportedly dished on his musician pal (AND HER MYSTERIOUS BOYFRIEND).

"We're in touch, quite a fair bit, you know, and she's been in London quite a bit as well," Sheeran said of the elusive Reputation songstress, according to E! News.

Apparently, the two spend enough time together that he’s gotten to know Alwyn too. “He's really nice. Really, really friendly, really good dude," Ed gushed. Four “really”s?? That’s high praise by anyone’s standards!

Sheeran revealed that’s he’s also listened to T-Swift’s full yet-to-drop album. "The songs are great. I think people will like the album,” he told Kemp. No “really”s, but we’ll take his word for it—he does have a Reputation to uphold (pun 100 percent intended).

Swift’s sixth studio album will be available Nov. 10.