Ed Sheeran Is Playing a Secret Gig for a Great Cause This Fall

Ed Sheeran made his not-so-subtle debut on Game of Thrones this past weekend as a Lannister soldier alongside (mega-fan) Maisie Williams. If you're still swooning over his sweet ballad and wishing there was a way to hear him play an intimate set in person, you may be in luck. Come September, Sheeran will perform a secret show in Washington, D.C., for Sofar Sounds, a secret concert series dedicated to turning intimate spaces like living rooms into venues for various local artists.

On Sept. 20, Sheeran will join 1,000 musicians across the globe including Phoebe Ryan, KT Tunstall, and more, who are participating in Sofar's first-ever global concert series called "Give a Home" in partnership with Amnesty International. Established and emerging artists will play about 300 shows in more than 60 countries with all donations going to support the millions of refugees worldwide through Amnesty International programs. One such program, "I Welcome," calls on government officials to do more to help refugees attain basic human rights like shelter and safety. The concept here is to celebrate the things that unite people, from a love of music to the need for a home.

Snagging tickets to see Sheeran (who is set to play with Congolese artist Jaja Bashengezi) may be a bit tricky. Sofar typically runs on an application system for tickets to local shows, meaning a hopeful concert goer would select a date, pick a general location, and wait to be selected before hearing any info on exact location or even names of the artists they will see. For this event, fans can apply online for the chance to win two tickets to see specific artists at the show in their area up through Sept. 10.

“The global music community will come together like never before to celebrate a more hopeful narrative, one that champions and celebrates the fundamental equality and dignity of all human beings," Sofar Sounds Co-CEO Rafe Offer said in a statement.

A chance to hear Ed Sheeran in an intimate setting all the while supporting an amazing cause? Sign us up!

Visit sofarsounds.com/giveahome to learn more and snag your tickets.