Ed Sheeran Released a “Perfect” Duet with Your Favorite Christmas Singer

Ed Sheeran’s original version of his song “Perfect” was already a chart-topping hit, and he just keeps making it better and better. First, he released a duet with Beyoncé that had the Beyhive buzzing about their queen. Now, Sheeran dropped a new duet with Italian singer Andrea Bocelli, and it’s the remix we never knew we needed.

Sheeran released the video, titled “Perfect Symphony” on YouTube Friday, and it quickly amassed millions of views. It doesn’t hurt that the duet hit the web just 10 days before Christmas, and Bocelli is, in my humble opinion, the music industry’s version of Santa Claus. Listen to his version of “The Christmas Song” with Natalie Cole before you voice any contest.

Anyway, Bocelli puts his operatic spin on Sheeran’s hit and translates his lyrics to produce a new version that will seriously give you chills. Even Sheeran can’t handle the magic that happens when Bocelli opens his voice to sing—just watch his facial expressions in the video above.

What just might be the best part? The British singer even learns to sing in Italian for the duet, and he sounds incredible.

“Thank you so much, man,” Sheeran tells Bocelli in the behind-the-scenes footage after recording the hit. “It’s exactly what I wanted.”

We can’t help but echo the sentiment. This year, Christmas came early.