Overachiever Ed Sheeran Fulfills His New Music Promise by Dropping 2 Singles

Isaiah Trickey/FilmMagic
January 6, 2017 @ 8:30 AM
BY: Lara Walsh

If we needed further proof that 2017 is already shaping up to be better than this past year, the news that Ed Sheeran is finally ending his year-long musical drought is getting us so ready for a new album full of romantic ballads.

On Monday the Brit revealed his plan to return to the airwaves by sharing a short Twitter video that teased "new music" at the end of the week. And now he has delivered on that promise—by dropping two new songs that have us convinced that the award-winning singer did not lose his golden touch during his hiatus.

"Cause I’ve been away for a bit here’s two singles rather than one," he tweeted.

 

 

On early Friday morning, just after midnight, the "Thinking Out Loud" hitmaker released the lyric videos to two tracks titled "Castle on the Hill" and "Shape of You," and something tells us Sheeran fans are going to be more than happy with the new offerings.

RELATED: Ed Sheeran Announces the End of His Music Hiatus with the Most Genius Video

These new songs are making us that much more excited for a potential hitmaking album in 2017.

"Castle on the Hill":

"Shape of You":

Listen to Sheeran's hot new singles above.

