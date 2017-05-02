The Internet Has Some Feelings About This Portrait of Ed Sheeran

Ed Sheeran just hit a major milestone, and for once it has nothing to do with his music. The “Shape of You” singer sat for a portrait by Colin Davidson, and the painting will go on display Wednesday at the National Portrait Gallery in London.

Sheeran shared a photo of the portrait to Instagram and Twitter on Tuesday, and the Internet began to go mad. After all, this is a pretty big deal for someone who’s just 26 years old.

https://twitter.com/_okkkkkkkk/status/859401843910291456 Ed Sheeran now has a portrait of himself at the National Portrait Gallery. Do you know how mad that is?!?!?!?! — re.mmi (@_okkkkkkkk) May 2, 2017

And fans quickly noticed a resemblance to another famous painting of a redhead: Van Gogh’s self-portrait. “Am I wrong or you look like van gogh’s self-portrait in that picture? Still amazing as always, all the love,” one fan wrote. “I was thinking the same thing … ears are still there though,” another joked.

https://twitter.com/tinuvieel_/status/859400310388903936 @edsheeran Don't mind you're amazing but am I wrong or you look like van gogh's self-portrait in that picture?

Still amazing as always, all the love — Gem (@tinuvieel_) May 2, 2017

https://twitter.com/Nafarat100100/status/859422422310825985 @tinuvieel_ @edsheeran I was thinking the same thing ... ears are still there though — Ahmed_1980 (@Nafarat100100) May 2, 2017

https://twitter.com/erikaisacatmom/status/859405583576776704 @edsheeran For a minute I thought you look like Van Gogh in that portrait. — Erika (@erikaisacatmom) May 2, 2017

Between the rugged facial hair, blue eyes, and rough brush strokes, we have to say, the resemblance is a bit uncanny.

Hey Ed, do you have any famous relatives in your family tree?