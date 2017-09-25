Ed Sheeran Will Perform on This Beloved MTV Show’s Revival

Remember rushing home from school to catch Britney Spears or J.Lo on MTV’s Total Request Live? You may have thought those days are long gone, but TRL is officially getting the reboot treatment we’ve been waiting for.

The show is scheduled to return to the channel Oct. 2 and, yes, you’ll get to watch your favorite stars pop on screen for exclusive interviews above MTV’s new Times Square studio. And while we’re excited to watch social media stars like Liza Koshy take on hosting duties with DC Young Fly, Tamara Dhia, Ethan and Grayson Dolan, Lawrence Jackson and more, it’s the performers that’ll get us to tune in next month.

On Monday, MTV announced that chart-topping singer and VMA Artist of the Year Winner Ed Sheeran is on board to take the stage for the premiere, followed by hip-hop trio Migos. So when can you catch them? TRL will air live weekdays at 3:30 p.m. ET.

Our calendars are officially marked.