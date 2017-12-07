Ed Sheeran Received This Major Honor from Prince Charles at Buckingham Palace

Jonathan Borge
Dec 07, 2017 @ 10:45 am

No doubt about it: Ed Sheeran is on top of the world.

Not only was the 26-year-old English singer recognized as 2017’s most-streamed artist on Spotify earlier this week, but he’s now also getting some royal attention.

WPA Pool/Getty Images

On Thursday, Sheeran not-so-casually headed to Buckingham Palace, where he was made an MBE, meaning he’s now officially a member of the Most Excellent Order of the British Empire. Prince Charles, the Prince of Wales, presented Sheeran with a medal representative of the honor.

Yui Mok/Getty Images

According to Clarence House, Sheeran’s MBE is for his services to music and charity. In a tweet, Clarence House shared that the event was particularly special for the singer. “… My grandfather … he died on this day for years ago, so it’s actually quite a nice full circle thing, I guess he’d be pretty proud.”

Congrats, Ed!

