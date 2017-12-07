Ed Sheeran Received This Major Honor from Prince Charles at Buckingham Palace

No doubt about it: Ed Sheeran is on top of the world.

Not only was the 26-year-old English singer recognized as 2017’s most-streamed artist on Spotify earlier this week, but he’s now also getting some royal attention.

On Thursday, Sheeran not-so-casually headed to Buckingham Palace, where he was made an MBE, meaning he’s now officially a member of the Most Excellent Order of the British Empire. Prince Charles, the Prince of Wales, presented Sheeran with a medal representative of the honor.

According to Clarence House, Sheeran’s MBE is for his services to music and charity. In a tweet, Clarence House shared that the event was particularly special for the singer. “… My grandfather … he died on this day for years ago, so it’s actually quite a nice full circle thing, I guess he’d be pretty proud.”

Today Ed Sheeran was made an MBE (Member of the Order of the British Empire) by The Prince of Wales.



Congratulations! pic.twitter.com/cdYsMBfmc4 — Clarence House (@ClarenceHouse) December 7, 2017

Ed Sheeran was awarded his MBE for services to music and charity.



He said "... my grandfather... he died on this day four years ago, so it's actually quite a nice full circle thing, I guess he'd be pretty proud." pic.twitter.com/GgzfIhwwS7 — Clarence House (@ClarenceHouse) December 7, 2017

