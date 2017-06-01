Watch Ed Sheeran Rap with James Corden in a New Carpool Karaoke Teaser

Dreams do come true! Ed Sheeran’s long-awaited appearance on the Late Late Show’s Carpool Karaoke special with host James Corden will finally debut next week during the show’s three-episode London series.

On Thursday morning, the British comedian released a teaser of their traffic-filled drive together around the Hollywood Hills on Twitter, and it completely exceeded our expectations. First, the duo break out in an acoustic rendition of Sheeran’s hit “Castle on the Hill,” which is then followed by a full on rap battle to another one of the singer’s classics, "Sing."

The pair were first spotted filming in Los Angeles back in February shortly after Sheeran expressed interest in taking a turn in the famous passenger seat. "I know the whole thing is singing to your tune, but I think I'd feel a bit awkward singing to my song," Sheeran said in an interview on Capital FM’s Roman Kemp Show. "I think I'd just want to put on some Biggie. I want to put on something really awkward and dirty, like Biggie's song, 'Big Booty Hoes,' or something like that and just hear James Corden sing along to that."

Watch Sheeran and other guests—Tom Cruise, Jennifer Hudson, and Harry Styles, just to name a few—appear on the Late Late Show when it takes its skit across the pond on June 6 to 8.