Ed Sheeran's Music Video Where He Gets That Misspelled Tattoo Is Here

X
Shop This Post
May 4, 2017 @ 9:45 AM
BY: Meghan Overdeep

The music video for "Galway Girl" is here, and it's exactly the foot-stomping, Guinness-swigging, tattoo-giving romp you'd expect to accompany the latest single off Ed Sheeran's new album, Divide.

Sheeran shot the footage for the video, which stars Irish actress Saoirse Ronan (of Brooklyn and Atonement fame) as the Galway girl described in the song. The clip documents a raucous night spent with Ronan, 23, in Galway, Ireland.

The two do everything a good night out in the party city entails: bar hopping, Irish step dancing, taking selfies, playing darts, riding bikes, and at one point, Sheeran even gets his now famously misspelled tattoo. Yes, that one. Ronan's reaction when Sheeran realizes she's tricked him into tattooing "Galway Grill" instead of "Galway Girl" on his right arm is priceless.

Galway Girl
Ed Sheetan / Youtube

"Like, full on, she really took the [rip] out of me with this one," Sheeran later told a crowd in Glasgow, adding that he's still proud of it because Ronan wrote it.

RELATED: Ed Sheeran's Tattoo Has a Typo Thanks to Saoirse Ronan

For the full Galway experience, check out the new music video above.

More Videos

See All Latest News

Sponsored Stories

Load More
 
All products featured were editorially selected. InStyle may receive a percentage of sales for items purchased from these links.

InStyle Branding Text

InStyle.com is part of the Time Inc. Style Collection and the Time Inc. Lifestyle Network. Copyright © 2017 Time Inc.
InStyle is a registered trademark of Time Inc. All rights reserved.
Back to Top