Ed Sheeran's Music Video Where He Gets That Misspelled Tattoo Is Here

The music video for "Galway Girl" is here, and it's exactly the foot-stomping, Guinness-swigging, tattoo-giving romp you'd expect to accompany the latest single off Ed Sheeran's new album, Divide.

Sheeran shot the footage for the video, which stars Irish actress Saoirse Ronan (of Brooklyn and Atonement fame) as the Galway girl described in the song. The clip documents a raucous night spent with Ronan, 23, in Galway, Ireland.

The two do everything a good night out in the party city entails: bar hopping, Irish step dancing, taking selfies, playing darts, riding bikes, and at one point, Sheeran even gets his now famously misspelled tattoo. Yes, that one. Ronan's reaction when Sheeran realizes she's tricked him into tattooing "Galway Grill" instead of "Galway Girl" on his right arm is priceless.

Ed Sheetan / Youtube

"Like, full on, she really took the [rip] out of me with this one," Sheeran later told a crowd in Glasgow, adding that he's still proud of it because Ronan wrote it.

For the full Galway experience, check out the new music video above.