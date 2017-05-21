Did Ed Sheeran Get Secretly Engaged?

Is the cat out of the bag for Ed Sheeran? Looks like the "Shape of You" singer's pal Russell Crowe may have just spilled a major secret. On Australian breakfast radio program Fitzy and Wippa, Crowe referred to Sheeran's girlfriend Cherry Seaborn as his "fiancée." Who even knew Ed and Russell were friends?

On air, Crowe explained how Sheeran spent some downtime on tour at his farm in New South Wales. "We became friends through people we know and he was on tour and came to stay," he said. "We just became friendly and he has since come back with his fiancée for more time and stuff." Obviously the two are friendly enough that Crowe can drop the "f-bomb" (as in fiancée) before Sheeran could even break the news.

If it was a slip-up, it could not have better timing. This past February, proposal rumors swarmed the couple after Sheeran told The Kyle and Jackie O Show that he was ready for marriage and children with Seaborn. The two Brits were childhood sweethearts and have been dating for almost two years. "She lives three or four miles away from me where I grew up," Ed described while gushing over his girlfriend. "And we live together now, we just got cats."

We can't wait to hear if this is true, and if so, how Sheeran proposed. We imagine it was as romantic as his music!