Ed Sheeran Is Engaged!

If you've ever wondered who inspires Ed Sheeran's love songs, here's your answer. The 26-year-old singer took to Instagram this morning to announce some major news: He's engaged to long-time girlfriend Cherry Seaborn!

It looks like the "Thinking Out Loud" singer and his leading lady have truly found love right where they are. Sheeran and Seaborn, 25, have been together since 2015, and they've done a good job keeping their relationship out of the public's eye. In fact, according to Sheeran's social media post, they've actually been engaged since last year, and we were none the wiser!

The "Perfect" singer shared a sweet picture on Instagram to announce the amazing news. In the photo, he's embracing Seaborn and planting a kiss on her cheek, and in the caption, he wrote, "Got myself a fiancé just before new year. We are very happy and in love, and our cats are chuffed as well xx."

Their cats are chuffed! We're dying.

It seems as though the couple waited a full month before sharing news of their engagement with fans—props to them for successfully keeping this major announcement on the DL!

Though ladies everywhere are bummed that Sheeran is off the market (just check out the comments on his 'gram), we couldn't be more happy for this adorable couple!