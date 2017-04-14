These Photos of "Egg Sheeran" Will Delight You Ahead of Easter

We love a good pun around here, and when it involves the intersection of celebrity and food, we’re all over it. The latest one comes right on time for Easter: meet “Egg Sheeran.”

The “Shape of You” singer gets reimagined in several new shapes by kids tackling school Easter projects. From hard-boiled eggs getting made over with a shock of red hair, to eggs rocking out on their guitars to their egg groupies in full dioramas, Ed Sheeran's likeness is unmistakable.

All of these Egg Sheerans will make you smile and deserve a big round of applause. If you’re only doing one DIY egg project this weekend, make sure it’s one worthy of the crooner's eggs-cellence.

RELATED: You’ll Never Guess Which Star Crushes Hard on Ed Sheeran

https://twitter.com/irishexaminer/status/850371950891462656 Kids are making 'Egg Sheeran' for school Easter projects and the pictures couldn't be better https://t.co/EFz9DArAn9 pic.twitter.com/ifCzGwqe9D — Irish Examiner (@irishexaminer) April 7, 2017

https://twitter.com/ellieshoegze/status/850366975306084353 Me and egg Sheeran came joint 2nd in a egg competition @edsheeran pic.twitter.com/MsUwRGF7dO — Ellie Shaw (@ellieshoegze) April 7, 2017

https://twitter.com/johnbeck_/status/852223068332228609 What did you do at work today? Oh came 2nd in an Easter egg painting competition to Egg Sheeran pic.twitter.com/njqTTIU6zh — John Beck (@johnbeck_) April 12, 2017

https://twitter.com/DjGazHughes/status/850332871978094593 @edsheeran my 6 year old stepdaughter decided she wanted to do EGG SHEERAN for her school competition pic.twitter.com/PVLn7c2gAs — Gareth hughes (@DjGazHughes) April 7, 2017

https://twitter.com/loobysdmf/status/850346587587043330 Loved this entry at my daughter's school Easter egg competition! @edsheeran or should that be Egg Sheeran ? pic.twitter.com/p5OJpuQJwg — Louise Hindmarch (@loobysdmf) April 7, 2017

https://twitter.com/notperriefake/status/850757227073998848 This like too creative for me, literally i can't even breath for too much laughing #EggSheeran pic.twitter.com/BaF2nbaGNk — mateo (@notperriefake) April 8, 2017

https://twitter.com/Nemmaz/status/850044607752753154 My niece Emily Scamell aged 8 won her school Easter Egg competition, what do you think @edsheeran ? #eggsheeran pic.twitter.com/G9CDE26pPU — Clare Nemiloff (@Nemmaz) April 6, 2017

See more heartwarming renditions over on Twitter at #EggSheeran.