These Photos of "Egg Sheeran" Will Delight You Ahead of Easter

We love a good pun around here, and when it involves the intersection of celebrity and food, we’re all over it. The latest one comes right on time for Easter: meet “Egg Sheeran.”
The “Shape of You” singer gets reimagined in several new shapes by kids tackling school Easter projects. From hard-boiled eggs getting made over with a shock of red hair, to eggs rocking out on their guitars to their egg groupies in full dioramas, Ed Sheeran's likeness is unmistakable.
All of these Egg Sheerans will make you smile and deserve a big round of applause. If you’re only doing one DIY egg project this weekend, make sure it’s one worthy of the crooner's eggs-cellence.
See more heartwarming renditions over on Twitter at #EggSheeran.