These Photos of "Egg Sheeran" Will Delight You Ahead of Easter

X
Shop This Post
April 14, 2017 @ 1:15 PM
by: Hana Asbrink

We love a good pun around here, and when it involves the intersection of celebrity and food, we’re all over it. The latest one comes right on time for Easter: meet “Egg Sheeran.”

The “Shape of You” singer gets reimagined in several new shapes by kids tackling school Easter projects. From hard-boiled eggs getting made over with a shock of red hair, to eggs rocking out on their guitars to their egg groupies in full dioramas, Ed Sheeran's likeness is unmistakable.

All of these Egg Sheerans will make you smile and deserve a big round of applause. If you’re only doing one DIY egg project this weekend, make sure it’s one worthy of the crooner's eggs-cellence.

RELATED: You’ll Never Guess Which Star Crushes Hard on Ed Sheeran

https://twitter.com/helenlbosworth/status/849909868492410882

https://twitter.com/irishexaminer/status/850371950891462656

https://twitter.com/Twiggy1878/status/850224324065677316

https://twitter.com/ZowieWest_/status/850246999358062593

https://twitter.com/ellieshoegze/status/850366975306084353

https://twitter.com/johnbeck_/status/852223068332228609

https://twitter.com/RebekahDuke11/status/848076611811516416

https://twitter.com/DjGazHughes/status/850332871978094593

https://twitter.com/loobysdmf/status/850346587587043330

https://twitter.com/notperriefake/status/850757227073998848

https://twitter.com/westy250909/status/851112697676652544

https://twitter.com/Heyjowhereyougo/status/851518933941313537

https://twitter.com/Nemmaz/status/850044607752753154

https://twitter.com/olds_michelle/status/850070104914186240

See more heartwarming renditions over on Twitter at #EggSheeran.

More Videos

See All Latest News

Sponsored Stories

Loading...
Load More
 
All products featured were editorially selected. InStyle may receive a percentage of sales for items purchased from these links.

InStyle Branding Text

InStyle.com is part of the Time Inc. Style Collection and the Time Inc. Lifestyle Network. Copyright © 2017 Time Inc.
InStyle is a registered trademark of Time Inc. All rights reserved.
Back to Top