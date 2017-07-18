Ed Sheeran Deletes His Twitter Account After Game of Thrones Appearance

Ed Sheeran made his much-anticipated appearance during Sunday night's Season 7 premiere of Game of Thrones, which ended up being the most tweeted-about GoT episode of all time, according to Twitter. Sheeran’s cameo was the second-most talked about moment of the night (No. 1 was Arya Stark's big scene). But while the Internet was abuzz about Sheeran’s time as a Lannister, the “Shape of You” decided to delete his Twitter account entirely.

Whether or not his decision had to do with Game of Thrones, Sheeran has yet to share. And while much of the online chatter was positive, some fans weren’t so excited to see the pop star in Westeros.

https://twitter.com/TheDiLLon1/status/886768353943199744 Top Three Characters I've wanted to see murdered on Game of Thrones

3. Joffrey

2. Ramsey

1. Ed Sheeran — Ol' QWERTY Bastard (@TheDiLLon1) July 17, 2017

However, Sheeran has talked about quitting the app in the past. “There’s nothing but people saying mean things,” he told The Sun. “I’ve come off Twitter completely. I can’t read it,” he continued.

The singer later clarified the comments, saying that he didn’t exactly quit Twitter. “They made so much of a big deal out of this,” he said. “I got asked in an interview if I read negative things and I was like, ‘Oh, I don’t even go on Twitter anymore.’ It’s not like I quit it. I still post on Instagram and post on Twitter.”

RELATED: Ed Sheeran's Next Major Cameo Will Be on the Simpsons—Get Your First Look

It looks like Sheeran won’t be posting on Twitter for the time being, but his Instagram account is still up and running.