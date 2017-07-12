Ed Sheeran Teases New Tour Dates with Help from His Two Cats

BY: Meghan Overdeep
July 12, 2017 @ 8:45 AM

Whether it's cats, dogs, or both, having pets means you're never short on social media material. Just ask Ed Sheeran, whose cats were happy to help the singer when he couldn't find a photo to share, as he teased additional dates for his upcoming European tour earlier this week.

"More stadium dates going up tomorrow in Europe too, as pretty much all of that has gone too. Couldn't find a picture to tweet so here are my cats being sleepy and cute x," the social media-averse 26-year-old captioned a short video of his two cats lounging on a bed.

Sheeran was forced to add a fourth show in Cardiff, Ireland after his Divide Tour tickets sold out almost a year in advance, BBC reports. He also announced extra dates in Manchester, Glasgow, and Newcastle due to overwhelming demand.

The "Gallway Girl" singer is currently touring in North America, and is set to start the European leg of his world tour on May 4 in Cork, Ireland. From there he will travel through England, the Netherlands, France, Sweden, Germany, and Austria before finishing up in Poland next August.

Catch him while you can, these tickets are selling like hot cats!

