Ed Sheeran Has Reportedly Been Hit by a Car and Rushed to the Hospital 

Ed Sheeran has been reportedly hospitalized after being hit by a car.

The singer was riding his bike around London when he was knocked off by the vehicle, reports Yahoo U.K. Thankfully, he will be OK. Sheeran posted a photo on Instagram to reassure fans that the damage from the accident was relatively minor. He appears to have broken his arm as a result of the collision, though, which may impact upcoming shows.

"Ive had a bit of a bicycle accident and I’m currently waiting on some medical advice, which may affect some of my upcoming shows," he wrote. "Please stay tuned for further news. Ed x."

Ive had a bit of a bicycle accident and I’m currently waiting on some medical advice, which may affect some of my upcoming shows. Please stay tuned for further news. Ed x A post shared by Ed Sheeran (@teddysphotos) on Oct 16, 2017 at 3:50am PDT

Sheeran is due to fly to Asia this week to get ready for a new tour, but those plans may or may not be postponed due to his injuries.

We're so glad you're alright, Ed! Get well soon!