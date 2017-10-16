Ed Sheeran Has Reportedly Been Hit by a Car and Rushed to the Hospital 

Ed Sheeran has been reportedly hospitalized after being hit by a car.
The singer was riding his bike around London when he was knocked off by the vehicle, reports Yahoo U.K. Thankfully, he will be OK. Sheeran posted a photo on Instagram to reassure fans that the damage from the accident was relatively minor. He appears to have broken his arm as a result of the collision, though, which may impact upcoming shows.
"Ive had a bit of a bicycle accident and I’m currently waiting on some medical advice, which may affect some of my upcoming shows," he wrote. "Please stay tuned for further news. Ed x."
Sheeran is due to fly to Asia this week to get ready for a new tour, but those plans may or may not be postponed due to his injuries.
We're so glad you're alright, Ed! Get well soon!