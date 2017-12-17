In Honor of Ed Sheeran’s Birthday, See His Cutest Moments with BFF Taylor Swift

In Honor of Ed Sheeran’s Birthday, See His Cutest Moments with BFF Taylor Swift
Kevin Mazur/WireImage
Shop This Post
December 17, 2017 @ 7:30 AM
by: Jane Asher

Just last month, one of favorite red-headed Brits returned to Instagram in a major way. Ed Sheeran marked his return with an announcement promising new music, and he certainly delivered. Later that same week, he released two new singles, "Shape of You" and "Castle on a Hill." Following the release, he announced even bigger news on his Insta-feed: Come March 3, we'll be getting an entire album, titled Divide from Sheeran, complete with 12 new songs.

Of all the excited tweens, teens, and even adults (like this author) who collectively freaked out over the news, no one was more excited than his BFF, Taylor Swift. "OH MY GOD OKAY ITS HAPPENING EVERYBODY STAY CALM," she captioned an Instagram of a screengrab of "Shape of You" playing on her iTunes.

OH MY GOD OKAY ITS HAPPENING EVERYBODY STAY CALM

A post shared by Taylor Swift (@taylorswift) on

The duo, who both share a love for cats, became friends after Swift invited him to open for her during her "Red" tour, and the rest is history.

VIDEO: Best Celebrity Instagrams from the 59th Grammy Awards

RELATED: Ed Sheeran Gets Shredded While Boxing in “Shape of You” Music Video

Sheeran turns 26 today, and in honor of his special day, check out the most adorable posts from these two BFFs, aptly dubbed “Sweeran.” Happy birthday, Ed!

"Love actually is all around." Congratulations guys ❤️ @abigail_lauren @teddysphotos

A photo posted by Taylor Swift (@taylorswift) on

Just like old times @teddysphotos !!

A photo posted by Taylor Swift (@taylorswift) on

Looking back on the highlights of my life, there's a moment I'll never forget from a day in London about two years ago. I was in town to play the O2 and I was out shopping on my day off. My friend Ed Sheeran met up with me in this little shop where I was buying ballet shoes. He walks in and says "you have to hear this new song. I think it's the best one I've ever written." And then, as usual, he pulls out his phone and gives me headphones. I sat there on a bench in that store and heard 'Thinking Out Loud' for the first time, as little kids were picking out tutus and leotards next to us. Little did we know it would go on to be first dance song at countless weddings all over the world, become Ed's biggest hit, and eventually go on to win him Song of the Year at the 2016 Grammys. Ed and I had been on tour together all year on the Red Tour and we saw each other almost every day. I lived for the moments he would burst into my dressing room with a new song to play me. It happened so often that it became normal, and I don't think he ever knew how much it meant to me that he wanted me to hear his songs first. I don't think he ever knew how inspired I was by his drive and passion to constantly create new art. But it's his 25th birthday today, so I'm saying it now. You deserve everything you have, and everything you will continue to achieve, Ed. And an extra congratulations to the incredible Amy Wadge on your two Grammys.

A photo posted by Taylor Swift (@taylorswift) on

When Ed shows up in a red coat for the 4th of July because he just can't let it go. @teddysphotos

A photo posted by Taylor Swift (@taylorswift) on

Never not rhyming with @teddysphotos

A photo posted by Taylor Swift (@taylorswift) on

If you're on the fence about buying Ed Sheeran's new album, X, allow me to convince you with this image:

A photo posted by Taylor Swift (@taylorswift) on

PROUD FRIEND ALERT. @teddysphotos

A photo posted by Taylor Swift (@taylorswift) on

Ed told me to caption this "SWEERAN"

A photo posted by Taylor Swift (@taylorswift) on

Thank you to ms. Swift for being the surprise guest this evening !

A photo posted by @teddysphotos on

A photo posted by Taylor Swift (@taylorswift) on

Hands down @edsheeran's best look ever. #redtour

A photo posted by Taylor Swift (@taylorswift) on

Duet coming soon....

A photo posted by @teddysphotos on

The Latest in Video

Charlie Puth's Grammys Game Plan
See More Videos

More Celebrity

See All Latest News

Sponsored Stories

The Latest in Celebrity

Loading...
 
All products featured were editorially selected. InStyle may receive a percentage of sales for items purchased from these links.

InStyle Branding Text

InStyle.com is part of the Time Inc. Style Collection and the Time Inc. Lifestyle Network. Copyright © 2017 Time Inc.
InStyle is a registered trademark of Time Inc. All rights reserved.
Back to Top