In Honor of Ed Sheeran’s Birthday, See His Cutest Moments with BFF Taylor Swift

Just last month, one of favorite red-headed Brits returned to Instagram in a major way. Ed Sheeran marked his return with an announcement promising new music, and he certainly delivered. Later that same week, he released two new singles, "Shape of You" and "Castle on a Hill." Following the release, he announced even bigger news on his Insta-feed: Come March 3, we'll be getting an entire album, titled Divide from Sheeran, complete with 12 new songs.

Of all the excited tweens, teens, and even adults (like this author) who collectively freaked out over the news, no one was more excited than his BFF, Taylor Swift. "OH MY GOD OKAY ITS HAPPENING EVERYBODY STAY CALM," she captioned an Instagram of a screengrab of "Shape of You" playing on her iTunes.

OH MY GOD OKAY ITS HAPPENING EVERYBODY STAY CALM A post shared by Taylor Swift (@taylorswift) on Jan 6, 2017 at 3:55am PST

The duo, who both share a love for cats, became friends after Swift invited him to open for her during her "Red" tour, and the rest is history.

Sheeran turns 26 today, and in honor of his special day, check out the most adorable posts from these two BFFs, aptly dubbed “Sweeran.” Happy birthday, Ed!

"Love actually is all around." Congratulations guys ❤️ @abigail_lauren @teddysphotos A photo posted by Taylor Swift (@taylorswift) on Jul 5, 2016 at 3:28pm PDT

Just like old times @teddysphotos !! A photo posted by Taylor Swift (@taylorswift) on Jul 5, 2016 at 2:41pm PDT

When Ed shows up in a red coat for the 4th of July because he just can't let it go. @teddysphotos A photo posted by Taylor Swift (@taylorswift) on Jul 4, 2015 at 11:20am PDT

Never not rhyming with @teddysphotos A photo posted by Taylor Swift (@taylorswift) on May 4, 2015 at 12:35am PDT

If you're on the fence about buying Ed Sheeran's new album, X, allow me to convince you with this image: A photo posted by Taylor Swift (@taylorswift) on Jun 26, 2014 at 4:11pm PDT

PROUD FRIEND ALERT. @teddysphotos A photo posted by Taylor Swift (@taylorswift) on Apr 13, 2014 at 5:38am PDT

Ed told me to caption this "SWEERAN" A photo posted by Taylor Swift (@taylorswift) on Nov 21, 2013 at 8:56pm PST

Thank you to ms. Swift for being the surprise guest this evening ! A photo posted by @teddysphotos on Nov 1, 2013 at 8:41pm PDT

A photo posted by Taylor Swift (@taylorswift) on Sep 22, 2013 at 11:38am PDT

Hands down @edsheeran's best look ever. #redtour A photo posted by Taylor Swift (@taylorswift) on Sep 22, 2013 at 11:18am PDT