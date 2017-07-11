Most Back-to-School Shoppers Prioritize These Essentials Over Supplies

With the back-to-school season right around the corner, many families are preparing to shop for classroom essentials; however, it appears they may be spending less this year.

According to a new survey from the cash-back website Ebates, parents plan to drop significantly less money during the back-to-school shopping season compared to 2016.

The survey found that 42 percent of parents plan to spend $100 to $300 on back-to-school shopping this year. The 2016 survey showed that parents planned to spend $250 to $500 prior to last year's back-to-school season.

"Our Back-to-School survey found that budgets are smaller this year and that parents and teens are shopping for the tried-and-true back-to-school essentials," explained Amit Patel, CEO of Ebates, in a press release.

But what's at the top of shopping lists? Clothes and shoes, mostly.

The survey found that 73 percent of parents and 60 percent of teens marked clothing and shoes as the most important back-to-school priority. Pencils, pens, and notebooks were the second highest thing on shopping lists, followed by a backpack or school bag.

But just because clothes and shoes take the cake doesn't mean parents and teens are thrilled about it. Half of parents said that shopping for back-to-school clothes and shoes is actually what they most dread every year.

Ebates conducted the survey through Propeller Insights this past June and yielded responses from 1,001 adults and 500 teens.