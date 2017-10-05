Dwayne Wade Praising Wife Gabrielle Union's Strength After Miscarriages Will Make You Swoon

Dwayne Wade is sweetly offering his wife, Gabrielle Union, words of support after she revealed her grueling three-year battle with infertility.

On Wednesday, the NBA all-star took to social media to praise his wife's immeasurable strength shortly after a heartbreaking excerpt from the actress's upcoming book, titled We're Going To Need More Wine: Stories That Are Funny, Complicated, and True, was released exclusively on People.

"My wife is one strong individual!!!" he tweeted, referencing Union's "eight or nine miscarriages" during her IVF treatment.

https://twitter.com/DwyaneWade/status/915770167619198977? My wife is one strong individual!!! — DWade (@DwyaneWade) October 5, 2017

In addition to her hubby, the Being Mary Jane star was hit with a wave of support from fans, and still remains hopeful for a happy ending. "[We] remain bursting with love and ready to do anything to meet the child we've both dreamed of," she wrote in the excerpt.

We're rooting for you, Gabrielle!