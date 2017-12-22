The Rock Confirms Men in Hollywood Will Also Wear All Black to Protest Harassment

The ladies won't be the only ones wearing black on the Golden Globes red carpet. Earlier this month People reported that "all female actresses attending the Globes are protesting by just wearing black gowns,” and now it seems as if the men will be following suit.

Celebrity stylist Ilaria Urbinati, who works with Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson, Tom Hiddleston, Garrett Hedlund, Armie Hammer and more, took to Instagram to reveal that all of her male clients will be joining in on the sartorial movement.

"Because everyone keeps asking me... YES, the men WILL be standing in solidarity with women on this wearing-all-black movement to protest against gender inequality at this year’s Golden Globes. At least ALL MY GUYS will be. Safe to say this may not be the right time to choose to be the odd man out here... just sayin..."

The Rock confirmed that he will be wearing all black for the show. "Yes we will," he wrote in the comments on her post.

While many are getting behind the movement, not everyone in Hollywood is for the choice. Actress Rose McGowan took to Twitter last week with a searing critique. "Actresses, like Meryl Streep, who happily worked for The Pig Monster, are wearing black @GoldenGlobes in a silent protest," McGowan tweeted. "YOUR SILENCE is THE problem. You’ll accept a fake award breathlessly & affect no real change."

Regardless, it seems like those invited to the show will be wearing black in solidarity come January.