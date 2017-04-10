Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson Gave Disney Visitors the Surprise of Their Lives

Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson gave some Disney World visitors the surprise of their lives. The Moana star paid a visit to Walt Disney World in Orlando, Fla., and commandeered the “Jungle Cruise” ride in honor of his new movie.

The Rock will star in Disney’s Jungle Cruise, a live-action adaptation of its iconic theme park ride, and clearly he’s excited about the adventure.

“Once I committed to our Disney partners to make the movie based off the JUNGLE CRUISE ride, I wanted to dive head first into the research,” he wrote on Instagram. “So I headed to Walt Disney World and surprised tourists by commandeering the JUNGLE CRUISE boat.”

“It was a GREAT day on the river. Learned a lot.. for example, it takes approximately 12.6 minutes for all the passengers to get over the shock of me jumping on the boat and thinking I’m a DJ look-a-like. One passenger even said, ‘Oh the real Rock is much smaller than this guy.’ I threw his ass off the boat,” he joked.

“The movie. The ride. The experience. It’s the cruise of a lifetime. And trust me, you’ll want me as your Skipper. Just don’t forget to bring the Skipper’s beer,” he wrote.

Look out for Jungle Cruise in theaters spring 2018.