Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson and Lauren Hashian Are Expecting Their Second Child 

Another baby girl is on the way for Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson and his fiancé Lauren Hashian. The Jumanji actor took to Instagram to share the exciting news with a little help from his almost two-year-old daughter, Jasmine.

"Our Jasmine Lia would like to make a big announcement - IT’S A GIRL! @laurenhashianofficial and I are boundlessly grateful for this blessing as this spring we’ll welcome our second baby," he wrote alongside a photo of his daughter looking adorable sitting in front of their Christmas tree and a sign that says "It's a girl!"

"Plus, Jazzy is excited to boss around and protect her lil’ sis. And once again, big daddy is completely surrounded by beautiful estrogen and loving, powerful female mana. All girls. Only dude. I wouldn’t have it any other way. #ItsAGirl #GratefulMan #TequilaTime "

RELATED: Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson Reveals His Exfoliation Routine and the One Thing That Unfailingly Makes Him Cry

Johsnon and Hashian have been together since 2007, and welcomed their first child together in December 2015. He also has a 16-year-old daughter named Simone Alexandra Johnson from his marriage to Dany Garcia, who is next year's Golden Globes Ambassador.

RELATED VIDEO: Celebrity Vitals with Dwayne Johnson

Congratulations to the entire family!