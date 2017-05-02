9 Times Birthday Boy Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson Was the Sweetest Star in Hollywood

Happy birthday, Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson! The Baywatch star turns 45 today. While he became famous for his roles in films like San Andreas and the Fast & Furious franchise, the actor might be best known for his personality off-screen.
His 50 million Instagram followers would probably agree that Johnson is one of the most charitable star in Hollywood. Between making sick kids' dreams come true with the Make-a-Wish foundation and stopping by for surprise visits at children’s hospitals, The Rock proves time and time again that he has his priorities straight. “Always say this, because it’s true, this is by far the best part of my fame," he writes of giving back.
The actor is just as sweet when it comes to his peers. He has nothing but praise for his incredible co-stars and treats his family like royalty.
In honor of his birthday, keep scrolling for nine times the hard-working star proved he has a massive heart.
1. When he gave Disney visitors the ultimate surprise
The Rock gave a group of Disney visitors the surprise of their lives when he unexpectedly hopped on their boat during the Jungle Cruise ride. "Best part about this surprise research day was knowing how FUN of an experience we're gonna work hard to create for families around the world. That's the part that gets [me] excited the most," he wrote.
2. When he had the sweetest talk with his daughter
As much as we love watching DJ interact with fans, it's even sweeter to see him with his young daughter. "Jazzy, let daddy tell you his goals. By 5, you'll be looking people in the eye when you firmly shake their hand. By 8, you'll know how to fish, drive daddy's pick up truck and do cardio. And by 10, you'll be able to directly say to people, 'Great job, I like it a lot, but let's see how we can make it better.' Helluva plan right sweetheart? Buh! *she points to the ground at a bug. It was a good talk," he joked.
4. When he met a one-year-old "heart warrior."
While on the Baywatch set in Georgia, The Rock got word that a mom wanted him to meet her brave daughter on her first birthday. Little Sally Walker Collins had open heart surgery at just five months old, "and has been an inspiring lil' fighter since that day," he wrote. "Real pleasure meeting this great family and if by remote chance I got teary eyed too when she was talking about her daughter's struggle—it's a good thing I had my shades on so no one would see," the sentimental star joked.
5. When he surprised children at a hospital's pediatric ward.
6. When he dropped everything to save his new puppy.
Johnson had just brought home two new furry members of the family when they decided it was the perfect time to take a dip in the pool. "HOBBS immediately starts doggy paddling while BRUTUS (like a brick) sink heads first to the bottom of the pool. I take off into a full sprint, fully clothed, dive in the pool, swim to the bottom, rescue my brick, I mean BRUTUS and bring him back to the edge of the pool," the star wrote, although he lost his phone in the process. "While [sprinting] to save your puppies life, before you dive in, try and throw your [cell] phone to safety. Don't keep it in your pocket... like I did," he joked.
7. When he got his mom the best Christmas gift.
"At 14 I saw my mom crying about our only car being repossessed. This felt good. Merry Christmas mom," the actor captioned this photo of his mom's new Cadillac.
8. When he gave this little boy the best advice.
"A pleasure meeting my biggest (and littlest) fan, Parnell aka The Peeble. Very shy at first, then decided to go full on Silverback!" The Rock wrote. "Be a good boy, work hard and always listen to your mama and daddy. And trust, Uncle Rock.. the ladies love muscles, but love brains more, so study hard!"
9. When he proved that kids will always come first.
"When a 2yr old asks HERCULES to play patty cake on set.. well.. he plays patty cake," the actor captioned this adorable photo.