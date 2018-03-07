If Duchess Kate Middleton Can Re-Wear an Outfit, So Can You

Kate Middleton stopped by the new Place2Be Headquarters in London on Wednesday to officially open the doors to its Centre of Excellence. The organization, which benefits children’s mental health, falls closely in line with Heads Together, the mental health foundation run my Middleton, Prince Harry, and Prince William (and Meghan Markle, soon!). As such, the Duchess serves as Place2Be’s royal patron.

The Duchess of Cambridge has visited the new HQ of children’s mental health charity @Place2Be to officially open their centre of excellence, and meet staff, counsellors, teachers and school leaders who'll be using the centre. pic.twitter.com/nvoYphL1Nl — Kensington Palace (@KensingtonRoyal) March 7, 2018

Kate, who is currently pregnant with her third child (the palace reports she’s due in April), arrived at the organization’s HQ in an empire-waist Seraphine maternity dress colored her favorite shade of blue (it matches her engagement ring, natch). Mind you, this is no ordinary dress. Middleton is so very obsessed with the high-neck multi-media sheath that she’s re-wearing it.

Neil Mockford/GC Images

To be fair, Middleton does have a history of recycling her royal wares—I mean, how many different coats can one possibly own? That being said, the garment in question was worn much more recently than most of her outfit-repeats. Duchess Kate wore the knee-length dress just five (!) weeks prior, donning the lace-bodiced piece during a visit with the King and Queen of Norway on Feb. 1.

Hannah McKay/PA Images via Getty Images

Not only is it pretty incredible to see a member of the royal family re-wearing their official duds (no tiara in sight), but the fact that Middleton is pregnant makes it even more relatable. The 36-year-old is making royal appearances in her eighth month of pregnancy (while battling debilitating morning sickness), she might as well be comfortable!