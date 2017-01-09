Drew Barrymore Is a Charming Zombie in the Santa Clarita Diet Trailer

Drew Barrymore is feeling younger, more energetic, and sexier than she has in years thanks to a mysterious new diet. "I satisfy all my cravings and eat whoever I want. And I only eat the foods that deserve it," Barrymore chirps in the first trailer for Netflix's new dark comedy series, Santa Clarita Diet. "Mmm, that one was a real bas—," she adds, popping a suspicious chunk of meat into her mouth.

Barrymore and Timothy Olyphant star as Sheila and Joel Hammond, married realtors with a teenage daughter living in the sprawling Los Angeles suburb, who are faced with some unexpected challenges when Sheila unknowingly dies and develops a hankering for a very specific kind of protein: humankind. Hilarity (with a side of depravity) ensues as the couple contends with parenthood, open houses, nosey neighbors, and Sheila's cravings.

Despite all that, "there's a real optimism to the show," Barrymore tells USA Today. "I don't want to watch a show about a couple fighting and falling apart, I can't handle it right now. It's not heavy, but it's not lacking in a sort of sweetness, if you will. But it's also got bite and backbone and balls."

Barrymore, who recently split from her husband of four years, Will Kopelman, says she was drawn by Sheila's transformation in the show. "I just really enjoyed just shedding a snakeskin with her, so it became a really fun obstacle that I wasn't even planning for but seemed so conducive and fun and healthy for my own life," she says.

Watch the trailer above, and take a bite out of Santa Clarita Diet when it hits Netflix Feb. 3.