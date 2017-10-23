Drew Barrymore Launches New Lifestyle Brand on Amazon

Following in the footsteps of Gwyneth Paltrow, Reese Witherspoon, and more, Drew Barrymore is launching her first-ever lifestyle brand.

The contemporary collection, dubbed Dear Drew, went live on Amazon Fashion Monday, and is "a love letter to women around the world," Amazon said in a statement. "it is intended to empower customers to be their best selves and live their most inspired, spirited lives."

Designed to complement each customer's unique story, Dear Drew offers a variety of apparel, intimates, jewelry and accessories on amazon.com/deardrew for prices ranging from $28 to $248. The brand's mission is to "provide inspiration and a grounding voice for all women," according to a statement.

The collection includes floral dresses, graphic tops, midi skirts tied at the front, and more effortless, chic designs that scream Drew Barrymore.

Mark Seliger/Courtesy of Amazon

The Santa Clarita Diet star can be seen rocking some of the looks from the collection in a photo released today (above), in which she totes an Amazon Box and flashes a smile in the Mulberry St Tie Front Skirt ($128; amazon.com), Soho Fan Drop Earrings ($48; amazon.com), Little Italy Identification Bracelet ($88; amazon.com), Nolita Cuff Bracelet ($58; amazon.com), and palms the You are Strong Clutch ($75; amazon.com).

"We're delighted to be teaming up with Drew Barrymore to debut her new brand on Amazon Fashion," Amazon Fashion Director Kate Dimmock said in a statement. "Drew's impressive career and creative energy is an inspiration, and we're thrilled to be able to offer our customers a collection that embodies her free-spirited style."