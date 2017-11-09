Drew Barrymore Claps Back at Internet Trolls in the Best Possible Way

Drew Barrymore is letting the naysayers eat their words one makeover session at a time.

After fielding hateful comments from Internet trolls on a selfie of her sporting orange-tinted sunglasses by the beach Tuesday, the actress let her glam squad do the talking one day later as she admitted that she was "hurt" by the experience.

"Haters gonna hate. Yesterday I saw comments on my Instagram feed about my post that were mean, cruel, and ugly. It hurt me," the Flower Beauty founder began her post on Wednesday, which shows her mid-makeover getting a fresh haircut while donning a flattering matte berry lip and a flowered dress.

RELATED: Drew Barrymore and Her Daughter Got Hair Foils Together and Took a Selfie

Referencing the post in question, which promoted setting sprays for her new beauty line alongside a carefree beach shot, the mom-of-two revealed that she wasn't letting the mean comments get to her anymore.

She continued, "And you know what women do when they get hurt???? They pick themselves up! Go get a haircut. Put on some lipstick and chant 'if you don't have something nice to say… don't say anything at all.'"

"Thank you @markishkreli @yumi_mori for picking a girl up and dusting her off. And more than anything, helping me feel pretty," Barrymore concluded. "Pretty is on the inside. But a little love on the outside never hurts. #thisfeedisforlovers."

Our new Seal The Deal Setting Sprays are a favorite of @drewbarrymore and come in two amazing formulas. The first is the Long-Lasting Setting Spray with a Matte Finish that is also sweat proof and the other is the Hydrating Setting Spray with a Dewy Finish. Make sure to pick up yours soon! FLOWERBeauty #prepprimeset #linkinbio to shop 🌸🌺🌸 A post shared by FLOWER Beauty (@flowerbeauty) on Nov 7, 2017 at 12:47pm PST

We're happy to see that the Never Been Kissed alum-turned-entrepreneur isn't letting some online negativity dampen her spirits!