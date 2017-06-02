Even Drew Barrymore Does Her Makeup on the Subway

Drew Barrymore comes from a long line of Hollywood acting royalty and has appeared on the big screen since she was a child—but that doesn't mean she's above freshening up her makeup in public during a busy day's commute.

While taking the train in New York City on Friday morning, the boho chic queen—who has her own beauty line—dabbed on a little eye makeup while using a metallic wall as her mirror. Of course, what's a moment like this without capturing it on Instagram?

"#commuterbeauty for all us girls on the go," she captioned a picture of herself doing her mascara.

Like us, Barrymore is clearly good at multi-tasking. The woman is busy after all!

Naturally, she was using her very own Flower Beauty product, which of course we now need to buy for all our weekend plans.

Barrymore actually has a track record of documenting herself doing her makeup on the subway. Back in 2014, she shared a photo of herself "concealing on the subway" with a Flower Beauty roller ball concealer pen tester.

We so relate, Drew!