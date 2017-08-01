Drew Barrymore and Her Daughter Got Hair Foils Together and Took a Selfie

Drew Barrymore’s been busy as she preps to film Santa Clarita Diet’s second season—but that doesn't stop her from logging quality time with the fam.

On Monday, the actress posted a refreshing photo of her face, starting just above the top of her head and cropped near the bottom of her nose and wrote in the caption: “#becomingsheila OH MY GOD How did I let it get this bad?”

Barrymore drew attention to her dark roots and outgrown brows in the photo: “Base and brows needed. Must become her. #santaclaritadiet here we go again. Season two."

Committed to taking her followers along for the ride, the mother of two followed up on Tuesday with a selfie of her and her 4-year-old daughter, Olive, getting their hair done together—both done up with silver tin foil.

“#becomingsheila ok first! Hair. With @traceycunningham1 round one #santaclaritadiet,” her caption began. Before any mommy shamers could have their say, Drew went on to explain that Olive wasn’t actually getting her hair dyed.

“Olive is hanging!” Barrymore continued. “And Tracy puts conditioner in foils on her for solidarity.”

Such a sweet way to squeeze in some mother-daughter time!