Drew Barrymore and Her Daughter Frankie Meet the Easter Bunny

It looks like it's safe to say that Drew Barrymore's daughter already has Easter on her mind!
On Tuesday, the actress and her adorable 2-year-old daughter Frankie stepped out at charity event Bunny Hop in New York City, and the grinning tot was eager to make a fuzzy friend as she met and took photos with the Easter Bunny at the annual fundraiser, which benefits the Department of Pediatrics at Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center.
It looked like Frankie was already raring to get into the Easter spirit as she and mom enjoyed a fun-packed day filled with music, face painting, magicians, and animal shows. A fresh faced Barrymore and her youngest then shared a sweet mother-daughter photo-op on the carpet, with the mom-of-two opting for loose waves, a bohemian-style kaftan and a long white skirt while Frankie wore a bright pink bow, fuzzy gray coat, and printed dress to the event.
While the 42-year-old has previously claimed that Frankie is reportedly a huge fan of Disney World (tantrums and all), her big smile at Bunny Hop says it all, and something tells us Mickey and company have some furry competition!
We'll be looking out for the adorable tot at next year's event.
