Whoa! Crocs Just Received a Chic Makeover Thanks to Drew Barrymore

If you think you know what Crocs look like, think again. Drew Barrymore just collaborated with the brand and the foam clogs look chicer than ever. Instead of the classic solid colors that we're used to seeing, the actress mixed blue and yellow tones for her first Crocs Color-Block collection.

You'll also find slides on the roster and personal touches that are oh-so Drew—like daisy and heart embellishments. The six new styles are also affordable with prices ranging from $30 to $50, so you might as well grab a pair for the entire family. Yes, they have kid sizes, too.

Courtesy

Check out the entire Drew Barrymore x Crocs Color-Block collection now at crocs.com.