Drew Barrymore's Excuse for Skipping Out on a Bad Date Is Delightfully Absurd

X
Shop This Post
April 3, 2017 @ 10:45 AM
BY: Lara Walsh

Drew Barrymore is putting a romantic spin on the five-second rule!

Hit U.K. show First Dates makes its transition across the pond to the United States and premieres Friday with Ellen DeGeneres and Barrymore at its helm, and the Santa Clarita Diet star stopped by the Ellen DeGeneres Show to promote the new series with a specially date-themed game of the Five Second Rule.

During the segment, the daytime emcee and the 50 First Dates star played a teaser clip for their new reality show, which promises plenty of awkwardness and fun as real people go on first dates. At the end of the evening, the participants decide whether they'd like to go on a second date with the person or go back to the drawing board.

In keeping with the date theme, the mom of two revealed her hilarious excuse for bailing on a bad date (hint: it involves an avalanche) as the pair faced off in a competitive game of the Five Second Rule. While the host started things off on a high note after Twitch asked her to name three places to go on dates, the Ever After star stumbled as she tried to name three date activities in under five seconds.

"Oh no, I suck at this!" Barrymore exclaimed.

DeGeneres then named three very legitimate date dealbreakers: littering, insulting the date, and throwing up.

Watch the full segment above for some out-of-the-box dating advice.

RELATED: Drew Barrymore and Her Daughter Frankie Meet the Easter Bunny

Catch the new First Dates when it premieres on NBC on Friday, April 7, at 8 p.m. ET.

SHOW TRANSCRIPT

[MUSIC] I'm Drew Barrymore and I'm at the food and wine classic in Aspen. Now that I'm a mom, there are many days where I don't wear any makeup whatsoever, and it's a miracle if I get out of my sweat pants. I mean, that's the truth. If I put on like jeans and a button down, that's like ball gown level of dressy Step for me. So I just, as a mom, and a working mom, and a mom who works from home. Then sometimes leaves and goes to meetings. Putting in an effort, feels like an effort. So what can I do to make it effortless? I like makeup, but two steps. I want a great concealer, and a great lip. Can't live without beauty cosmetics It's actually my Skin Cognito from our line Flower Beauty. And it's like the American Express, I do not leave home without it. My awesome lip color that I'm wearing is Flower Beauty, and it's Sweet Peach in our lip butter [MUSIC] And I like to actually put it on my cheek as well. I like a monochromatic lip, cheek, little on the forehead, a little down the slop of the nose. You know, when you bronze you should only do it in the areas that the highest points of your face because that's where the sun actually naturally hits it. And with two things, I can transform myself. [MUSIC] And that's realistic for moms, like you want it quick and easy.

More Videos

See All Latest News

Sponsored Stories

Loading...
Load More
 
All products featured were editorially selected. InStyle may receive a percentage of sales for items purchased from these links.

InStyle Branding Text

InStyle.com is part of the Time Inc. Style Collection and the Time Inc. Lifestyle Network. Copyright © 2017 Time Inc.
InStyle is a registered trademark of Time Inc. All rights reserved.
Back to Top