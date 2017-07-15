Drew Barrymore Has an Important Message About Female Friendship

Sometimes, you just need a night out with your ride-or-die. Poetic flower child Drew Barrymore took to Instagram this evening to post a photo of herself hanging out with gal pal Cameron Diaz.

Under the snap of the two screen queens, Barrymore left a caption that might have made us smear our mascara.

"Getting out of your house with your girlfriend. And being a whole person, with your sister," Barrymore wrote. (Fine. That's when we started to cry.) "Remember to spend a moment with the ones you love in your busy life. [Cameron] has made me feel beyond beautiful. Always has. Always will." You're killing us, Drew!

And if that didn't make you tear up, just take a look at how unfairly gorgeous these two Angels look without makeup.

Between Olivia Munn's boozy lunch and Cameron and Drew's cuddly outing, we're getting all kinds of inspiration for a fabulous girls' getaway. Or at least for a repeat viewing of Wonder Woman. Who's with us?