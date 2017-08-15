Disney Launches New Campaign to Inspire the Princess in All of Us

Little girls everywhere love Disney Princesses. Whether they're obsessed with Frozen or Beauty and the Beast, the movies have a huge impact on how young girls see themselves and their potential. While Princess Ana or Belle may only live on screen, Disney wants to remind young girls that there are strong role models in the real world too—not just Disneyland.

To do so, the company launched the #DreamBigPrincess campaign to showcase women and girls around the world who are breaking boundaries in their communities. Disney enlisted 19 female photographers from 15 countries to capture their portraits and the results are inspiring.

In the campaign video, a few of the photographers and their subjects are highlighted, including a 14-year-old aspiring paralympian, young girls' soccer team, and a 19-year-old who wrote a book about coding.

RELATED: These 3 Students Just Won a Disney Fashion Competition, and You Can Buy Their Design

Disney has also teamed up with Girl Up, the United Nations Foundation's program supporting adolescent girls' leadership and empowerment, as part of this campaign. From August 15 - October 11, Disney will donate $1 for any public social media post that uses the hashtag #DreamBigPrincess, up to $1 million.

Watch the full video above and start tagging your social media posts with #DreamBigPrincess.