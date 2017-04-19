Thirsty Fan Breaks into Drake's House, Steals Three Drinks

Drake is making fans dangerously thirsty.

TMZ reports that law enforcement was called to Drake's pad on April 3 when a member of his crew found a 24-year-old woman in one of the bedrooms. The intruder, who was wearing one of the "Hotline Bling" singer's hoodies, turned out to be no ordinary thief. Cops say the woman passed up valuable belongings in favor of containers of Pepsi, Sprite, and Fiji Water from the Grammy winner's fridge—a booty totaling approximately $10. Drake was not home at the time.

Jeff Kravitz/AMA2016/FilmMagic

The woman allegedly told police that she had permission to enter the home, which she did not. It remains unclear how she ended up in the singer's building, and why she was so thirsty, and there was no forced entry—not even to the fridge. According to TMZ, the woman is being charged with felony burglary despite the absurdity and insignificant value of the items stolen.

RELATED: Watch Drake Jam Out to Taylor Swift's "Bad Blood" at the Gym

Lesson learned: it doesn't matter how thirsty you are, burglary is burglary.